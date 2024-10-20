Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Creative Planning lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,677 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $123,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.