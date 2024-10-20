Creative Planning Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,416,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,285 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $165,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

