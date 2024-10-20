Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $73,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $603.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $610.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

