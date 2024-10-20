Creative Planning Sells 29,708 Shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,708 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 17.84% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $40,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $557,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,305,000 after purchasing an additional 169,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLV opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.77.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

