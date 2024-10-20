Creative Planning Sells 44,875 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,875 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $125,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of AVUS opened at $97.22 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.57 and a 52 week high of $97.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.71.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

