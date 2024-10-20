Creative Planning Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,242 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.30% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $61,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.39 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

