Cwm LLC Acquires 233 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $192,000.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $909.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

