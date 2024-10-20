Cwm LLC Acquires 711 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Ventas Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -345.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.37%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

