Cwm LLC Buys 132 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Dover by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dover by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Dover by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dover by 975.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $194.38 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $195.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.73. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

About Dover

Free Report

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

