Cwm LLC Buys 1,834 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 207.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after acquiring an additional 323,153 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 724.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.76.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $19,306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,058,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,502,770.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $9,390,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,940,814 shares in the company, valued at $243,009,320.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $19,306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,058,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,502,770.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,809,366 shares of company stock valued at $446,050,909 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA stock opened at $191.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 3.44. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.