Cwm LLC Buys 590 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Lincoln National by 106.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $36.46.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

