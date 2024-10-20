Cwm LLC Buys 668 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 5,016.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 36,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

