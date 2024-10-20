Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares during the period. M&G Plc lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,935,000 after purchasing an additional 273,291 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 242,744 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,026.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 79,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 72,440 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 52.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 39,845 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

