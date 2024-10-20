Cwm LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.25 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.