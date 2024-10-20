Cwm LLC Has $486,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $126.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $156.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 2.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,981.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,981.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $173,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

