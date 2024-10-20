Cwm LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $115.60.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

