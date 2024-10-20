Cwm LLC Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $108.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

