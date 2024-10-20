Cwm LLC Has $620,000 Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The business had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.98%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

