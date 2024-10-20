Cwm LLC Increases Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,621 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 451.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 74.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 501.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.15. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded 10x Genomics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,711.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,242.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $98,028.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,711.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,061 shares of company stock valued at $316,794. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

