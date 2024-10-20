Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.42.

Shares of CPAY opened at $353.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $355.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.35.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

