Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,306,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $316,700,000 after buying an additional 1,031,142 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.3% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,620,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,001 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,007,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,051,000 after purchasing an additional 874,920 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,891,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,106,000 after purchasing an additional 672,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,320,000 after purchasing an additional 338,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $86.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $86.64.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

