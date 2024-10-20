Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

ZBRA opened at $375.45 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $380.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.39.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.73.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

