Cwm LLC Purchases 1,029 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 911.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total transaction of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,731. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,400.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,132 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $256.96 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $261.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.09 and a 200 day moving average of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.89.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

