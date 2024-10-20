Cwm LLC Sells 343 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 37.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 7.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Century Communities by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Century Communities news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,858.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,527.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Communities Stock Up 1.4 %

Century Communities stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average of $90.42. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Century Communities

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.