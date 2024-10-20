Cwm LLC Sells 71 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $163.91 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $114.69 and a 1 year high of $164.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.74.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

