Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,901,000 after buying an additional 1,428,776 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 7,165.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,311 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 447.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,179,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,299,000 after acquiring an additional 964,147 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $40.66 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

