Dirk Kersten Sells 23,671 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Dirk Kersten sold 23,671 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $836,769.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,698.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dirk Kersten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Dirk Kersten sold 2,357 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $82,636.42.

On Monday, September 23rd, Dirk Kersten sold 40,831 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $1,442,150.92.

On Friday, September 20th, Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,530.95.

DYN opened at $35.24 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $693,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $810,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 41.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

