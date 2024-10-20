Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Lifted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 100.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,491,000 after buying an additional 2,113,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,141,000 after buying an additional 2,031,593 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,738,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,257,000 after buying an additional 765,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 319.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 925,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,324,000 after buying an additional 704,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average is $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.11.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

