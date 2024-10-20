Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 49.8% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 17.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $78.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $314,952.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,057.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $314,952.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,057.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

