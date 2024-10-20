DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) COO Sells $4,754,030.76 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 32,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $4,754,030.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 963,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,528,281.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $151.98 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $152.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.96.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 551.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $21,228,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

