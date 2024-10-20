DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DTE. Barclays lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $128.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $92.58 and a 12-month high of $129.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,768,000 after purchasing an additional 261,623 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,938,000 after acquiring an additional 86,205 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,459 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6,964.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,066,000 after acquiring an additional 59,811 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

