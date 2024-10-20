Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPG. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DPG opened at $11.81 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%.

(Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Featured Stories

