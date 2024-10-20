DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $85.09 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 103.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

