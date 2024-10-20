Edward T. Lee Sells 2,000 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RH Stock Up 1.8 %

RH opened at $354.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.81 and a 200 day moving average of $273.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $358.79.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RH. Wedbush boosted their price target on RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded RH to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.54.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

