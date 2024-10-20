enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,164,044.88 in Stock

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion purchased 341,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,164,044.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,400,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,221,014.94. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
enGene Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of ENGN stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 19.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that enGene Holdings Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on enGene
Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENGN. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of enGene in the first quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in enGene by 50.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of enGene during the 2nd quarter worth $4,715,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the 1st quarter valued at $17,095,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
enGene Company Profile
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
