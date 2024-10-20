EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Major Shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global Sells 200,340,753 Shares

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global sold 200,340,753 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $2,985,077,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. EnLink Midstream’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 12.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 21.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 529,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.0% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 67,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 371,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $56,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENLC. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

Get Our Latest Report on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.