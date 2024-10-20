EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EPR opened at $48.87 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.9%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,279.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

