Evan Bayh Sells 14,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $981,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,889.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BERY opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

