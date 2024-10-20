Evercore ISI Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $490.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $475.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $494.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $521.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $523.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.85 and its 200 day moving average is $438.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.