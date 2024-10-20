Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Trading Up 5.9% – Here’s Why

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 42,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 49,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Excelsior Mining Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$55.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.77.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($0.84) million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelsior Mining Company Profile

Excelsior Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company holds interests in the Gunnison copper project; the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

