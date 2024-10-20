Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 12,961 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 56,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 21.4% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 466,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 82,231 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,202,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,279,000 after purchasing an additional 323,969 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Herbalife by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Price Performance

NYSE:HLF opened at $7.00 on Friday. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $699.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Herbalife Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

