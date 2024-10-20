Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 6,137 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Rollins by 888.9% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 11.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.1% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,056 shares of company stock valued at $698,347. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $51.96.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

