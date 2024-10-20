Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 5,239 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 119.5% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

