Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of National Research worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 143,454 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in National Research during the first quarter worth about $5,170,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Research by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research Trading Up 1.0 %

NRC opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.49. National Research Co. has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88.

National Research Announces Dividend

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. National Research’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

