Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4,625.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 149.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.3% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.01 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

