Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,108,000 after purchasing an additional 53,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,278,000 after buying an additional 2,670,473 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 127.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

In related news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $584,435.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,972.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $200,640.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,885.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $584,435.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,972.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,604 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

