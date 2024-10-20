Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

NYSE:BBW opened at $38.65 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $533.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $90,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at $668,129.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George Carrara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $90,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,129.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 48,325 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,700,556.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,679 shares in the company, valued at $14,662,934.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,217 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

