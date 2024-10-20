Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $330,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 250.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 358.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 82,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 64,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

