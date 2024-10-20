Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NVR by 143.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 98.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in NVR by 56.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NVR by 108.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $9,924.40 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9,314.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8,333.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,989,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

