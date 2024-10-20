Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NVR by 143.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 98.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in NVR by 56.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NVR by 108.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
NVR Trading Up 1.5 %
NVR stock opened at $9,924.40 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9,314.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8,333.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVR
In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,989,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
