Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3,272.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $109,040,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 836.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 473,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,133,000 after buying an additional 422,676 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $67,914,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in VeriSign by 94.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after acquiring an additional 312,882 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 44.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,771,000 after acquiring an additional 242,884 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,368 shares of company stock worth $1,399,920. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $187.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.22 and its 200-day moving average is $179.80. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $220.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.